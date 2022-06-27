News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Mayank Agarwal to join Test squad as cover for Rohit

Mayank Agarwal to join Test squad as cover for Rohit

Source: PTI
June 27, 2022 12:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mayank Agarwal

IMAGE: Mayank Agarwal had missed out on making the 15-man squad for the game. Photograph: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

Opener Mayank Agarwal has been called up to join the Indian squad in the UK as cover for skipper Rohit Sharma, who has been rendered doubtful for the Edgbaston Test against England after testing positive for COVID-19.

Rohit competed on the first day of the drawn warm-up game against Leicestershire before being placed under isolation. He had tested positive in a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

The 31-year-old Agarwal had missed out on making the 15-man squad for the game, starting July 1, but an opportunity has come his way as KL Rahul got injured just ahead of the South Africa series and now Rohit has contracted infection.

 

"Mayank is flying today as a cover for Rohit and if need be will be available for the Test match as UK Covid protocols don't require any quarantine period on landing if RT PCR test is negative," a BCCI source said.

The fifth Test against England is from last year's incomplete series which got spilled to this season due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Indian camp.

India are leading the series 2-1.

Agarwal has featured in 21 Tests so far, scoring 1488 runs at an average of 41.33. He last played five-day format against Sri Lanka in March at home.

In the two-Test series, he managed just 59 runs (33, 4, 22) in three innings.

He also fared poorly while leading Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League, scoring 196 runs in 13 games. His team finished sixth in the 10-team League. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Umran Malik Only Bowled One Over
Why Umran Malik Only Bowled One Over
Warm-up: Bumrah leads; Ashwin impresses on final day
Warm-up: Bumrah leads; Ashwin impresses on final day
PHOTOS: India beat Ireland by 7 wickets in 1st T20I
PHOTOS: India beat Ireland by 7 wickets in 1st T20I
US: Sikh man shot dead while sitting in parked car
US: Sikh man shot dead while sitting in parked car
Alia Bhatt is PREGNANT!
Alia Bhatt is PREGNANT!
How IRDA plans to calculate credit scores
How IRDA plans to calculate credit scores
Priyanka-Nick's Lovey-Dovey Beach Break
Priyanka-Nick's Lovey-Dovey Beach Break

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Test:India Optimistic Rohit Will Recover

Test:India Optimistic Rohit Will Recover

Why Deepak Hooda was picked over Samson

Why Deepak Hooda was picked over Samson

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances