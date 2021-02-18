News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Maxwell cannot wait to help RCB win IPL

Maxwell cannot wait to help RCB win IPL

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
February 18, 2021 19:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Glenn Maxwell

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell came into the auction at a base price of Rs. 2 crore. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell was picked up for Rs 14.25 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Indian Premier League 2021 auction in Chennai, on Thursday, after an intense bidding war with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). 

 

 It started with fierce bidding between KKR and RCB. The Virat Kohli led-RCB, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all showed interest in the Australian batsman and in the end, Maxwell was picked up by RCB for Rs 14.25 crore.

"Looking forward to joining @RCBTweetsfor this year's @IPL. Can't wait to put everything I have into helping us lift the trophy," tweeted Maxwell.

Talking about Maxwell, RCB Director of Cricket, Mike Hesson said: "Often Maxwell has been used in a finisher role, he is a multi-skilled player and he can bowl off-spin as well. It depends on what the team wants, we all look at how to bring the best out of him. We were after the X factor player and we got that in form of Maxwell."

Earlier, Maxwell was released by Punjab Kings (formerly KXIP) ahead of the mini-auction.

