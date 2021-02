February 18, 2021 17:30 IST

IMAGE: Aryan Khan, centre, with KKR Co-owner Jay Mehta, left. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, gave the IPL auction a miss, but elder son Aryan Khan filled in on the high pressure day.

Aryan was seated next to KKR Co-owner Jay Mehta, Juhi Chawla's husband, and their daughter Jahnavi Mehta at the KKR table.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy IPL/Twitter

Aryan has been attending KKR games right from the first season. During IPL 2020 he was seen in the stands with his dad and sister Suhana.

This was the first time he graced the auction table.