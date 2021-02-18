News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Test specialist Pujara back in IPL fold

Test specialist Pujara back in IPL fold

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
February 18, 2021 19:42 IST
CSK buysPujara at base price

Cheteshwar Pujara

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara has not been able to replicate that performance in the limited over formats. Photograph: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara returned to Indian Premier League after six years when Chennai Super Kings bought him at his base price of Rs 50 lakh at the IPL players' auction in Chennai, on Thursday.

 

The last time Pujara featured in the lucrative T20 league was for Kings XI Punjab, now re-christened Punjab Kings, in 2014.

The 33-year-old Pujara, who went unsold in the last few editions, tweeted: "Thank you for showing the faith. Look forward!"

He had last month expressed confidence that if given an opportunity, he would definitely do well for his franchise.

No sooner CSK bought Pujara in a one-sided bidding affair, the entire hall applauded the three-time IPL champions for their gesture.

"We welcome the legend, Che #Bujji with a super cute applause from the auction hall! #WhistlePodu #SuperAuction," CSK wrote on its official Twitter page.

Pujara has been one of India's most dependable batsmen at No. 3 position in Test matches. But, he has not been able to replicate that performance in the limited over formats.

Pujara has 13834 runs from 83 Tests, but played only five ODIs in which he scored just 130 runs. He has not played a single T20 International match.

He has so far featured in 30 IPL matches, scoring 390 runs at an average of 20.53 with a strike rate of 99.74. He has played for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders in the past. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

