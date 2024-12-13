News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Match-fixing scandal hits Sri Lanka T10

Match-fixing scandal hits Sri Lanka T10

Source: PTI
December 13, 2024 20:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lanka T10 team owner Indian national arrested on match-fixing charges

Match fixing

IMAGE: Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Prem Thakkur, the Indian owner of Lanka T10 Super League team Galle Marvels, has been arrested by police here on match-fixing charges, according to a report.

Thakkur was arrested on Thursday, a day after the tournament began, and was produced before a local court, according to ESPNcricinfo.

 

The report said that Thakkur, an Indian national, had been arrested by the Sri Lanka Sports Police Unit under the 2019 Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports Act. He was arrested at a hotel in Kandy, where the Lanka T10 tournament is underway.

"It is understood that a foreign player had flagged a fixing approach made by Thakkur. Like in the LPL earlier this year, a representative of the ICC anti-corruption unit is also in Sri Lanka to oversee the tournament at the request of Sri Lanka Cricket," the report said.

It said the Lanka T10 tournament director Samantha Dodanwela confirmed that the tournament "will go ahead as scheduled".

This is the second franchise tournament in Sri Lanka this year in which a team owner has been arrested under the country's sports anti-corruption ordinance. LPL (Lanka Premier League) franchise Dambulla Thunders' co-owner Tamim Rahman was arrested in May on allegations of match-fixing.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Rahane's 6-hitting extravaganza sends Mumbai to final
Rahane's 6-hitting extravaganza sends Mumbai to final
Shubman Gill vows to turn things around
Shubman Gill vows to turn things around
Is less more? Will Smith follow Mr. Cricket's advice?
Is less more? Will Smith follow Mr. Cricket's advice?
I'm not here to please everyone: Labuschagne
I'm not here to please everyone: Labuschagne
'World Championships aren't just about chess'
'World Championships aren't just about chess'
Victim's husband ready to withdraw Allu Arjun case
Victim's husband ready to withdraw Allu Arjun case
Bangladesh: Hindus attacked 2,010 times, says report
Bangladesh: Hindus attacked 2,010 times, says report

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
Cummins warns Indian batters of bouncers at Gabba
Cummins warns Indian batters of bouncers at Gabba
Next star? Anvay Dravid's knock puts Karnataka on top
Next star? Anvay Dravid's knock puts Karnataka on top

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances