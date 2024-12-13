News
Cummins warns Indian batters of bouncers at Gabba

Source: PTI
December 13, 2024 13:03 IST
We will give it a shot at Gabba: Pat Cummins warns Indian batters of short-pitched stuff

Pat Cummins

IMAGE: Pat Cummins tormented the India batters with grunt balls in both the innings during the Pink Ball Test. Photograph: ICC/X

Australian captain Pat Cummins has promised to inundate Indian batters with bouncers at "some point" of the third Test starting in Brisbane on Saturday after employing the strategy with telling effect in the second game in Adelaide.

The Australian quicks, particularly Cummins, tormented the India batters with grunt balls in both the innings during the Pink Ball Test that Australia eventually won by 10 wickets to level the five-match series 1-1.

"Yeah, potentially. It worked out in the Adelaide Test. It's always in the back of your mind as a bit of a plan B," Cummins told the media in his pre-match press meet.

"If it's something really uncomfortable, you're likely to take a look at it and come to a plan A. It worked in Adelaide, so I'm sure we'll give it a shot at some point (in the third Test)," he added.

 

Cummins was also chuffed with the way the Australian batters embraced the unique challenge of facing Jasprit Bumrah after succumbing to the talismanic Indian pacer in the first Test at Perth.

"Yeah, that's right. The professional players that we are, obviously, we'll be ready for it. The guys always relish who they come up against, whatever the conditions are," he said.

"Look, going to India and seeing a spinning wicket...for someone like Smithy (Steve Smith), he loves that challenge where it is really difficult to bat on. Those conversations, they're always up for it and exciting for the next round," he noted.

'Smith will hit form soon'

Ace batter Steve Smith is yet to fire in the series, but Cummins was confident that the former skipper would return to his run-making ways sooner than later.

"He's looking fantastic in the nets. Just looking really sharp, looking like he's got plenty of time, doing all the right things like he always does.

"So, I am sure he'll get scores, just around the corner. Obviously, a big leader around the group, and he's been awesome. So, really hoping he gets a good result," he said.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh had suggested a more aggressive approach to dominate the Indian bowlers. But Cummins said the batting strategy boils down to individual preferences.

"Trav (Travis Head) and Mitch are natural shot-makers and it's the way they go about it. For a few of the other guys, they perhaps see it a little bit differently," he explained.

"Particularly here at the Gabba, it can change from day one to day two and three. So everyone's got their own method. I think the most important thing is you play to your strengths. Trav did that last week," he said.

Have made peace with leadership pressure

Cummins conceded that there would always be some pressure on him as the leader of the team, but the 31-year-old said he has found a way to live with it.

"I think there's always pressure when you're playing Test cricket. When you're captain, a lot of that falls on you probably more than a lot of the other players. It's nothing new.

"Of course, you just want to go out there and do well. In terms of criticism, I think at Perth, we didn't play our best. I didn't have the greatest game," he said recalling the 295-run drubbing in the opening game.

"In some ways, any criticism, a lot of criticism is valid. Some of it isn't. You know it's not valid so you can dismiss some of it," he said. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
