HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Marsh still in Australia's Test plans

Marsh still in Australia's Test plans

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 01, 2025 10:20 IST

x

Mitchell Marsh

IMAGE:  Mitchell Marsh has played some of his best cricket against England, averaging 47.07 in 10 Tests versus his modest career average of 28.53. Photograph: ICC/X

Dumped all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has the skills to trouble England and could break back into Australia's Test squad in time for the Ashes, selectors' chief George Bailey said on Tuesday.

Marsh was dropped after the fourth test against India following a series of low scores. He was then overlooked for the Sri Lanka tour while battling a lower back injury.

The 33-year-old barely bowled during the home summer, and while he has resumed playing in the Indian Premier League, he has been limited to batting for Lucknow Super Giants.

Marsh was nonetheless retained in Australia's list of contracted players released on Tuesday for the 2025/26 season in an endorsement by selectors.

"I don’t necessarily think his red-ball career is over,” Bailey told reporters.

 

"I don’t think he was scoring the runs he wanted or we wanted when we left him out of the test side, but there’s still an incredibly exciting skill set there with the bat, the way he can rip a game open."

"If you look ahead to a team like England and the way they play their cricket, the way they seem to be framing up their team, I think he’s got a skill set there that could be helpful."

Marsh has played some of his best cricket against England, averaging 47.07 in 10 Tests versus his modest career average of 28.53.

He faces an uphill battle to break back into the Australian squad, though, with Cameron Green recovering from back surgery and another all-rounder, Beau Webster, impressing in tests against India and Sri Lanka.

Selectors will pick a squad next month for the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's in June.

While two-Test opener Sam Konstas earned his first Australia contract, no decisions have been made as to whether the 19-year-old will be recalled for South Africa after being dropped for the series win over Sri Lanka, said Bailey.

Konstas is battling several players for a spot in Australia's top six, including Marnus Labuschagne, Green and Josh Inglis.

Bailey suggested players who missed out against South Africa might get chances in the following three-Test series against West Indies in June-July.

"The way we frame that (WTC final) and potentially look at how we structure that team may be different than the West Indies tour," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Teen sensation Sam Konstas joins elite list
Teen sensation Sam Konstas joins elite list
Jadeja's Message to CSK Fans Goes Viral
Jadeja's Message to CSK Fans Goes Viral
Williamson blown away by MI's bowling masterclass
Williamson blown away by MI's bowling masterclass
KKR Vs MI: Who Took Best Catch? VOTE!
KKR Vs MI: Who Took Best Catch? VOTE!
Rickelton, SKY, Angrish? Who Batted Best?
Rickelton, SKY, Angrish? Who Batted Best?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Feel Good! 10 Healthful Recipes To Fight Inflammation

webstory image 2

Khatta Meetha Baingan: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Genelia-Riteish stun at Salman Khan's Eid party!1:05

Genelia-Riteish stun at Salman Khan's Eid party!

Watch: Chilean President Gabriel Boric stops mid-walk to ask PM Modi about the Ashoka Chakra on the Indian flag 5:05

Watch: Chilean President Gabriel Boric stops mid-walk to...

Priyanka Gandhi and Nirmala Sitharaman greet each other as they enter Parliament0:20

Priyanka Gandhi and Nirmala Sitharaman greet each other...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD