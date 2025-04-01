HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Jadeja's Message to CSK Fans Goes Viral

Jadeja's Message to CSK Fans Goes Viral

By REDIFF CRICKET
Listen to Article
April 01, 2025 10:52 IST

Ravindra Jadeja with MS Dhoni

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja took to social media, sharing a picture of himself with M S Dhoni. Photograph: BCCI
 

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings have had a turbulent start to their IPL 2025 campaign. CSK started strong with a win over the Mumbai Indians but have since suffered back-to-back losses to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals. Amid concerns, Ravindra Jadeja has assured fans that a turnaround is coming.

A day after their narrow loss to the Royals in Guwahati, Jadeja took to social media, sharing a picture of himself with M S Dhoni, with a caption, 'Things will change.'

CSK fought hard in their chase against the Royals, with Dhoni and Jadeja leading a late charge. Needing 39 off the final two overs, they smashed 19 runs off Tushar Deshpande's penultimate over, keeping hopes alive.

Ravindra Jadeja

With 20 required in the last over, Sandeep Sharma was tasked with closing the game for Rajasthan. A wide off the first ball gave CSK a glimmer of hope, and with Dhoni at the crease, an improbable chase suddenly seemed possible.

Sandeep Sharma and Shimron Hetmyer struck on the first ball of the final over to dismiss Dhoni, crushing CSK's hopes of a dramatic win. CSK fell short by six runs as Rajasthan Royals secured their first victory of the season.

Dhoni managed 16 off 11, while Jadeja remained unbeaten on 32 off 22. The former India captain batted at No.7, having stirred debate by coming in at No.9 against RCB. Head Coach Stephen Fleming later revealed Dhoni's limited time at the crease was due to knee issues.

CSK, currently seventh in the standings, will look to bounce back against Delhi Capitals on April 5 at Chepauk.

REDIFF CRICKET
Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

