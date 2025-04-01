KKR Vs MI: Who Took Best Catch? VOTE!

Chasing a meagre 117 for victory, Ryan Rickelton scored his maiden IPL 50 and Suryakumar Yadav put the finishing touches with a 9-ball 27 as Mumbai Indians raced to victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders in just 12.5 overs at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Monday, March 31, 2025.

MI's left-arm pacer Ashwani Kumar became the first Indian to take four wickets on IPL debut and help restrict KKR, who were bowled out in 16.2 overs.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi top-scored for KKR with 26 off 16 balls.

The best catches from the night...

Ashwani Kumar

IMAGE: Ashwani Kumar took a good catch to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane. Photograph: X

It was a dream debut for young Ashwani Kumar.

Even before he did his magic with his bowling, he showed his impact in the match as a fielder.

With KKR one down, Quinton de Kock, who is in great form, tried to smash a Deepak Chahar good length ball over mid off. But Ashwani timed his leap to perfection and reverse cupped a catch to remove Quinny and have KKR in trouble in just the second over of the match. KKR didn't recover thereafter.

Tilak Varma

Just when Ajinkya Rahane was getting into his groove, debutant Ashwani struck off his very first ball to have the veteran caught out for 11 off 7.

A fuller length ball wide outside off, Rahane swung at it, the ball flew towards deep backward point. Tilak nearly dropped it at first attempt as the ball popped out.

But he turned back, kept his eyes on the ball and completed the catch.

Naman Dhir

IMAGE: Naman Dhir contributed to MI's win with two catches. Photograph: BCCI

Naman Dhir came to the party on the field.

He partnered with Captain Hardik Pandya to remove the big-hitting Angrish Raghuvanshi who was batting at a good pace and threatening to help KKR wrest back contol.

A short ball outside off, Raghuvanshi mistimed a pull and Naman ran to his left and took a good catch at mid wicket.

Three overs later he had a hand in the dismissal of Rinku Singh who sliced a short ball towards deep backward point. The fielder ran to his right to complete a fine catch and end KKR's mini resistance.

Ajinkya Rahane

MI were going along smoothly at 91 for 1 in the 11th over and against the run of play, Andre Russell took out Will Jacks.

A good length ball, pitching outside off stump, Jacks attempted a front-foot cover drive, mistimed it and chipped it to Rahane at short extra cover, where he dove low to his right and took it cleanly inches off the ground.

This was his 71st catch in the IPL.