Teen sensation Sam Konstas joins elite list

Teenage batting prodigy Sam Konstas has been added to Australia's list of contracted players in a huge vote of confidence for the two-Test opener.

The 19-year-old was named among 23 contracted players on Tuesday, three months on from making a memorable 60 in his international debut in the Melbourne Test against India.

Konstas was one of three players to earn their first national contracts, joining spinner Matt Kuhnemann and all-rounder Beau Webster.

White-ball all-rounders Sean Abbott and Aaron Hardie, and seven-Test spinner Todd Murphy made way for the new trio.

"In Sam we see promising upside in a young player who will continue to develop at first class level and in the international environment," selector George Bailey said in a statement.

Kuhnemann's contract is another boost for the left-arm spinner who was recently cleared of having a suspect bowling action following his prolific tour of Sri Lanka.

Kuhnemann was reported for his bowling action after he was Player of the Series with 16 wickets in Sri Lanka.

Tasmania all-rounder Webster has had a strong entry into Test cricket since his Sydney debut against India, scoring 150 runs at an average of 50.00 from his three matches along with three wickets with his medium pace.

"Matt was outstanding once again in Sri Lanka and we believe he can play a key role across the next 18 months," said Bailey.

"In Beau’s case he proved more than comfortable at Test level with bat and ball, adds an additional dimension in the field and to the balance of the side."

With 20 out of 23 players retaining their contracts, selectors have opted for continuity over change for an ageing Australian squad.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh may feel fortunate to be included after the 33-year-old was dropped during the Test series against India after a dreadful run of scores.

Pace bowler Jhye Richardson was retained despite nearly three years passing since his last international match.

Fringe pace bowlers Lance Morris and Xavier Bartlett also kept their contracts after barely featuring for Australia in the 2024/25 season.