Markram, Maharaj set up SA's big win over England

IMAGE: Opener Aiden Markram hit a fluent 86 off 55 balls to guide South Africa to a seven-wicket win over England. Photograph: ANI Photo

Aiden Markram's sublime 86 and Keshav Maharaj's four-wicket haul helped South Africa seal a commanding seven-wicket victory over England in the first ODI at Leeds on Tuesday.

After bundling out the hosts for 131, the Proteas chased down the target in 20.5 overs, thanks to Markram's brilliant 86 off 55 balls studded with 13 boundaries and two sixes.

Maharaj returned figures of 4-22 while all-rounder Wiaan Mulder snared three wickets giving away 33 runs in 7 overs.

Markram and Ryan Rickelton set the tone with a 121-run opening stand before Markram was dismissed by Adil Rashid.

Needing just 11 runs to seal the deal, South Africa lost captain Temba Bavuma, who could score only six off nine balls, while Tristan Stubbs was cleaned up by Rashid for a golden duck, leaving the Proteas at 131-3.

Dewald Brevis then joined Rickelton and finished the game in style, carting Rashid for a huge six. Rickelton remained unbeaten on 31 off 59 balls (4x4).

Rashid was the only successful bowler for England, claiming three for 26 in 3.5 overs.

Pacer Sonny Baker had a forgetful debut in England colours as he conceded 76 runs in 7 overs to become the most expensive English bowler on ODI debut, surpassing Liam Dawson's record of 2-70 in 8 overs against Pakistan in 2016.

Earlier, South Africa won the toss and elected to field first. For England, opener Jamie Smith fought valiantly scoring 54 off 48 balls (10x4) despite meagre contributions from the rest of the batters. Wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler was the second best scorer with 15 while six English batters could not reach double digits.

Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi chipped in with a wicket apiece to complete a dominant show by the Proteas.

The second ODI of the three-match series will be played at Lord's on Thursday (September 4).