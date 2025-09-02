Discarded Pakistan power-hitter calls it quits at 33

Asif Ali's most memorable innings came against Afghanistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup when Pakistan required 24 to win in two overs.

IMAGE: Asif Ali featured in 21 ODIs and 58 T20Is for Pakistan, scoring 959 runs across the two white-ball formats . Photograph: ANI Photo

Pakistan's middle-order batter Asif Ali, who represented his country in 79 white-ball games, has retired from international cricket.

The 33-year-old from Faisalabad, who played in two editions of the T20I World Cups, in 2021 and 2022, and also represented his country in the Men's ODI World Cup in England in 2019, said wearing the Pakistan jersey was the "proudest chapter" in his professional career.

Asif, though, said he will continue to play domestic and franchise league cricket around the world.

"Today, I announce my retirement from international cricket. Wearing the Pakistan jersey has been the greatest honour of my life and serving my country on the cricket field has been my proudest chapter," said Asif in a social media post.

The right-handed batter represented Pakistan in 21 ODIs and 58 T20Is, scoring 959 runs, including three half-centuries while maintaining strike rates of 121.65 in ODIs and 133.87 in T20Is.

He featured in the ODI Asia Cup in 2018 and the T20I Asia Cup in 2022, and also took part in the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, which was a T20I event.

His most memorable innings came against Afghanistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup when Pakistan required 24 to win in two overs.

He scored 25 off just seven deliveries, and smashed pacer Karim Janat for four sixes in the 19th over, to help Pakistan win the Super 12 contest.