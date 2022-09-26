Indian team touch down in Thiruvananthapuram for SA duel

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel arrive at the Thiruvananthapuram airport on Monday, ahead of the first match of the 3-match T20 cricket series between India and South Africa. Photograph: PTI

The Indian cricket team reached the city on Monday for the first T20 international match against South Africa to be held on September 28 at the Greenfield stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

The team was given a rousing welcome at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport by fans and the officials of the Kerala Cricket Association.

The South African team reached the State capital on Sunday and began practice on Monday.

"Team India will reach the ground for the practice on September 27. They will practice from 5 PM to 8 PM. The South African team will practice on the ground from 1.00 PM to 4.00 PM," KCA said in a release.

IMAGE: India captain Rohit Sharma arrives at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Monday. Photograph: PTI

The team captains would meet the media as part of the pre-match interaction on September 27.

The Greenfield stadium has a capacity of 55,000 seats and the KCA said on Monday that 2,000 tickets for the opening T20I are still up for grabs.

The rates for the upper-tier, pavilion and KCA grandstand are Rs 1,500, Rs 2,750 and Rs 6,000 respectively. The tickets for the KCA grandstand seats would include expenses for food.