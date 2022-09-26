Skipper Knight says Indian team 'lying' over warning claims

IMAGE: England batter Charlie Dean speaks with India's players after being controversially run out by Deepti Sharma in the third women's ODI at Lord's, September 24, 2022. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Making her stand firm and clarifying claims made by India’s Deepti Sharma over the controversial dismissal of Charlie Dean, England captain Heather Knight on Monday said no warnings were given.

India all-rounder Deepti revealed that Charlie Dean was warned against backing up multiple times before she effected a controversial run-out of the England batter in the third and final ODI.

The dismissal reignited an intense debate over the 'spirit of the game'.

In a two-part tweet, Knight wrote: ‘The game is over, Charlie was dismissed legitimately. India were deserved winners of the match and the series. But no warnings were given. They don’t need to be given, so it hasn’t made the dismissal any less legitimate.

“But if they’re comfortable with the decision to effect the run-out, India shouldn’t feel the need to justify it by lying about warnings,” she stated.

Reduced to 118 for nine in their pursuit of 170 in the third ODI, England's chase was led by their No 9 batter Dean who revived their hopes with her last wicket partnership with Freya Davies.

With 17 needed to win, Dean was run out for 47 with the veteran Indian off-spinner deciding to clip the bails during her delivery stride to put an end to their 35-run partnership that gave India 3-0 sweep.

The run-out is currently listed in the 'Unfair Play' section of the laws but is set to be moved to 'Run Out' at the start of next month when an update in the ICC Playing Conditions comes into effect.