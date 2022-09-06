Surgery successful; will be back as soon as I can: Jadeja

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja underwent surgery for an injury sustained on his right knee during the Asia Cup. Photograph: Ravindra Jadeja/Instagram

Injured all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Tuesday provided an update on his knee surgery, saying he will start his rehabilitation process soon.

The 33-year-old was ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup due to a right knee injury.



"The surgery was successful. I will start my rehab soon and try to get back to soon as I can," he said on Instagram with photographs from the hospital.



"There are many people to thank for their support and involvement - BCCI, my teammates, support staff, physios, doctors and the fans. Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes," he added.





Jadeja played a key role in India's five-wicket win over Pakistan in the opening match of Asia Cup and also featured in the next match against Hong Kong before the injury ruled him out of the Super 4 stage.



The left-hander is doubtful for the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia in October-November.



India's head coach Rahul Dravid was non-committal on whether Jadeja could recover in time for the mega event.



"I don't want to rule him out, make too many comments until I have a much clearer picture or better idea, especially when the World Cup is six-seven weeks away now," Dravid had said.