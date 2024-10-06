News
Manjrekar Comment Sparks Fan Fury

Manjrekar Comment Sparks Fan Fury

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 06, 2024 10:03 IST
Sanjay Manjrekar

IMAGE: Sanjay Manjrekar's comment regarding his lack of knowledge about North Indian players during the India-New Zealand women's T20 World Cup match sparked a social media firestorm. Photograph: BCCI
 

Sanjay Manjrekar ignited a social media firestorm following a controversial remark during the India-New Zealand women's T20 World Cup commentary.

While discussing the Indian team's coaching staff, Manjrekar admitted to a lack of familiarity with players from North India. This statement, interpreted as regional bias and a disregard for talented cricketers, left some fans fuming.&

The incident unfolded when Manjrekar's co-commentator mentioned Munish Bali, the Indian women's fielding coach and a former Punjab player.

Manjrekar's on-air response, 'Sorry, I could not recognise him. North ke players ki taraf mera zyada dhyaan nahi hota (I don't pay much attention to the players from North India),' drew fan flak.

The comment carries extra sting considering the Indian captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, hails from Punjab.  

Fans interpreted Manjrekar's statement as a reflection of regional bias and a lack of awareness about the Indian women's cricket team.

Here are some of the reactions:

REDIFF CRICKET
