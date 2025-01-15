HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Mandhana smashes record in Rajkot

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
January 15, 2025 13:25 IST

 Smriti Mandhana celebrates her century against Ireland in the 3rd ODI in Rajkot on Wednesday

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana celebrates her century against Ireland in the 3rd ODI in Rajkot on Wednesday. Photograph: ICC/X

Skipper Smriti Mandhana smashed the fastest One-Day International century by an Indian woman, reaching the milestone in just 70 balls during the third ODI against Ireland in Rajkot on Wednesday.

Leading the side in the absence of regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, the dynamic opener lit up the innings with 12 boundaries and seven sixes in her scintillating 135-run knock before being caught at short fine leg by Orla Prendergast.

 

Mandhana broke the record previously held by Harmanpreet, who had scored a century in 87 balls against South Africa in Bengaluru last year.

Mandhana's hundred is the joint-seventh fastest in the format, equalling former England cricketer Charlotte Edwards's effort from 2012.

With her 10th ODI hundred, Mandhana moved to joint third alongside England's Tammy Beaumont on the all-time list of most centuries in women's ODIs, 

Former Australia captain Meg Lanning (15) and New Zealand's Suzie Bates (13) have the most centuries for women cricketers in ODIs.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
