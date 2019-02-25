Mandhana named India T20I captain; Mithali included

February 25, 2019 22:27 IST

Regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur was ruled out of the three-match T20I series against England due to an an ankle injury.

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana replaces the injured Harmanpreet Kaur as captain for the three-match T20I series against England. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Prolific opener Smriti Mandhana was on Monday named as the captain of India women's Twenty20 squad for the three-match series against England after regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was ruled out due to an an ankle injury.



According to a statement from the BCCI, Harmanpreet is yet to recover fully from the injury and will continue with her rehabilitation process.



The ankle injury had earlier ruled Harmanpreet out of the ongoing three-match ODI series against world champions England.

Mandhana, the current ICC cricketer of the year, has been in stupendous form.



The 15-member squad, which was picked on Monday after a meeting of the All-India Women's Selection Committee, also includes ODI skipper Mithali Raj.



"Harmanpreet Kaur has not yet fully recovered from her ankle injury and will continue her rehab at the NCA," BCCI said in a statement.



Middle-order batswoman Veda Krishnamurthy has made a comeback to the side after being dropped for the recent tour of New Zealand along with Priya Punia.



Attacking batter Bharati Fulmali and left-arm pacer Komal Zanzad are the two new faces in the team.



Harleen Deol, who replaced Harmanpreet in the ODI squad for the ongoing series against England, has been axed because of her poor show.



The first match of the T20 series will be played on March 4, followed by games on March 7 and March 9 respectively in Guwahati.



India Women's T20I squad: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (w/k), Bharti Fulmali, Anuja Patil, Shikha Pandey, Komal Zanzad, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurty.