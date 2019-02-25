PIX: India women outclass England to seal ODI series

Last updated on: February 25, 2019 18:48 IST

IMAGE: India's players celebrate a wicket during the second ODI against England in Mumbai. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Pacers Shikha Pandey and Jhulan Goswami snapped four wickets each while Smriti Mandhana hit a half-century as India outclassed England by seven wickets in the second ODI to seal the three-match series, in Mumbai, on Monday.

Shikha claimed a career-best 4/18, while veteran Jhulan bagged 4/30 as India women bowled out England for a paltry 161.

Mandhana hit a fluent 63 from 74 balls, while Mithali Raj was unbeaten on 47 as India cruised to 162 for three in 41.1 overs to register an easy win with 9.5 overs to spare and seal the three-match series 2-0.

The second win on the trot also helped the hosts grab two crucial points to go up the ladder in the ICC Women's ODI championship table. India had won the first game by 66 runs and the third and final game will be played at the same venue on February 28.



"The first half is very important even if you choose to bat. Later on, the wicket eases out because the pitches here are well rolled. I was a bit disappointed with the 10th wicket partnership England got, but I guess, 150-odd, I knew we were always there," skipper Mithali said after the match.

India lost an early wicket when Jemimah Rodrigues was dismissed for a duck by Anya Shrubsole in the second over but Mandhana and Punam Raut (32) rallied the hosts with a 73-run stand for the second wicket.

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana celebrates after completing her half-century. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Electing to bat, England struggled with the bat and only Natalie Sciver (85), who hammered 12 fours and a six, put up a fight for the visitors.



Shikha rocked England early as she dismissed Amy Jones (3). Sarah Taylor (1) too fell cheaply after she dragged onto her stumps off Jhulan, to leave the visitors reeling on 11 for two.



Jhulan followed it up with the prized scalp of Heather Knight (2) as England continued to lose wickets.



Sciver and opener Tamsin Beaumont (20) steadied the ship somewhat with their 30-run stand for the fourth wicket.

IMAGE: A jubilant Jhulan Goswami, right, after picking up a wicket during the second ODI against England. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

However, Deepti Sharma took a brilliant catch at deep square leg to dismiss Beaumont off Shikha as she mistimed the cross batted heave.



Sciver and Lauren Winfield (28) batted sensibly to stitch a 49-run stand for the fifth wicket before the latter threw her wicket away.



Shikha struck twice in her final over as England slipped to a lowly 95 for seven.



However, Sciver add some respectability to the total as she added 42 runs with Alex Hartley for the last wicket to ensure that the visitors crossed the 150-run mark.