AB de Villiers lights up WCL, sparks comeback chants

IMAGE: Despite getting the thrill of his sizzling exploits, AB de Villiers doesn't entertain the idea of returning to top-level cricket. Photograph: WCL/X

Former South Africa versatile batter AB de Villiers isn't tempted to a return to international cricket or a high-profile tournament like the Indian Premier League (IPL) despite proving his insatiable appetite for piling up runs in the World Championship of Legends.

The 41-year-old pulled the curtains down on his illustrious adventures in the international circuit in 2018, and since then hasn't looked back. On Thursday, during his second appearance since his last competitive game in 2021, he turned back the clock in the World Championship of Legends while representing the South African Champions.

Often recognised as 'Mr 360', de Villiers unleashed a barrage of boundaries from his heavily loaded arsenal in Leicestershire. He pummelled England Champions, clobbered every delivery that landed in his arc and returned unbeaten with 116 from a mere 51 deliveries.

Despite getting the thrill of his sizzling exploits, de Villiers doesn't entertain the idea of returning to top-level cricket again and told ANI, "I am not playing international or big franchise cricket again. This is the king of leagues I will commit to."

South Africa Champions cruised to a 10-wicket triumph with consummate ease. During the action-packed performance, Punjab Cricket Association president Amarjit Singh, who was invited by WCL organisers, was present to witness the stellar show. Amarjit responded to de Villiers' return remark and said, "I ask this gentleman to play more international matches if possible."

After England crawled their way to 152/6, de Villiers stepped on the crease to gun down the target with the elegant Hashim Amla. He opened his arms from the get-go and flaunted his boundary-hitting muscle. He often took the aerial route, dispatched seven towering maximums and reeled in a whopping 15 boundaries.

While the dynamic star went about his business, Amla remained composed and held on to his wicket. He rotated the strike, breached the gap for the boundary when the opportunity presented itself and returned with an unbeaten 29(25). For de Villiers, who felt he had better knocks in the past, emphasised Amla's calming touch on his compatriots.

"I mean, I was very happy with the chase. I think he (Hashim) and I batted very well. We always batted well together throughout our careers. He has a calming effect on the player. I think I have had better knocks in the past," he added.