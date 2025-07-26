HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Joe Root Breaks Bradman's Record!

July 26, 2025 00:14 IST

Joe Root

IMAGE: With nine Test centuries against India at home, Joe Root set a new record for the most by any batter against a single opponent in home Tests. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

England's batting maestro Joe Root struck his 38th Test century, extending his record-breaking form, on Day 3 of the fourth Test against India in Manchester on Friday.

Root crafted a superb 150 off 248 balls, driving England to a commanding lead on Day 4 at Old Trafford.

This was Root's 12th Test hundred against India, as he went past Steve Smith, who has hit 11 Test tons against the same opponents.

With nine Test centuries against India

at home, Root set a new record for the most by any batter against a single opponent in home Tests, surpassing the great Don Bradman's record of eight centuries against England at home.

 

This was Root's 23rd Test hundred in England -- the joint-most for a batter in home Tests alongside Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis and Mahela Jayawardene.

Root overtook former Australian captain Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest run scorer in Test cricket history.

He also drew level with Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara for the fourth-most Test centuries, trailing only Ricky Ponting (41), Jacques Kallis (45), and Sachin Tendulkar (51).

REDIFF CRICKET
India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

