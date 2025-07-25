Stokes Joins a League of Extraordinary Gentlemen!

IMAGE: England captain Ben Stokes celebrates his five-wicket haul against India on Day 2 of the 4th Test at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

Ben Stokes's impact can never be discounted, especially in Test cricket, and on Thursday he showed why.

On Day 2 of the 4th Test, in Manchester, the England Test captain picked up a brilliant five-wicket haul against India, finishing with figures of 5 for 72.

With this, the classy all-rounder has achieved a rare milestone only a few legends can boast of.

Stokes now becomes just the fourth cricketer in the history of men's Test cricket to score 10 or more centuries and take at least five five-wicket hauls. The 34-year-old already has 13 Test hundreds to his name, and this was his fifth five-for in the format.

The other names on this distinguished list are West Indies legend Garfield Sobers, England's own Ian Botham, and South African great Jacques Kallis, all giants of the game and iconic all-rounders.

Sobers, widely regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders ever, ended his career with 26 Test hundreds and six five-wicket hauls. Ian Botham, one of England's finest match-winners, had 14 Test centuries and an incredible 27 five-wicket hauls.

Kallis, arguably the most complete cricketer South Africa has ever produced, amassed a staggering 45 Test hundreds and took five five-fors in a career defined by grace, grit, and unmatched consistency.

As England looks to seize control in the ongoing Manchester Test, Stokes's effort with the ball has given them the upper hand and a major statistical feather in his cap. He is so far the leading wicket-taker of the series with 16 scalps.