Gill hits century but England in command on Day 5

Images from Day 5 of the fourth Test between England and India at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates his century during Day 5 of the fourth Test against England at Manchester on Sunday. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Shubman Gill fell soon after scoring a gutsy hundred after Ben Stokes battled through pain to dismiss a well set K L Rahul, leaving India at 223/4 on day five of the fourth Test against England in Manchester on Sunday.



Resuming the day at 174/2 with a deficit of 137, India stay on course to draw the game courtesy a fighting effort from Gill, who brought up his fourth century of the series.



The India captain fell at the stroke of lunch as the visitors still need another 88 runs to avoid the innings defeat.

IMAGE: Jofra Archer celebrates after taking the wicket of India captain Shubman Gill. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Considering India's backs against the walls and series on the line, this could be Gill's most defining century if India managed to save the match and keep the series alive. It would still be a tough ask with Rishabh Pant injured and not much batting to follow.



Ravindra Jadeja got a lifeline when he was dropped off the first ball he faced as Joe Root put down a catch at first slip off Archer,



Washington Sundar (21 not out) was at the other end when lunch was taken on the final day. Expecting the ball to come back in, Gill pushed away from the body only to get an edge off the Archer delivery that shaped away.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill reacts after being hit on the hand by a ball bowled by Ben Stokes. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

With India behind in the game, Gill was understandably disappointed at the time of his dismissal.



Captain Stokes was once again the key player for England on Day 5,



The 188-run marathon stand between Gill and Rahul (90 off 230) was finally broken when the latter was trapped in front by Stokes with a ball that kept a tad low from length.



Soon after, Stokes got one jump to sharply from a similar length that foxed Gill, leaving the Indian skipper in a lot of pain.



The rising ball first crashed into Gill's right thumb before taking a piece of his helmet.

IMAGE: England captain Ben Stokes celebrates after taking the wicket of K L Rahul. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

It was remarkable that Stokes, who was not fit enough to bowl on day four, managed an eight-over spell on day five despite discomfort in his right shoulder and hamstring. Like at Lord's, he did not care much about his injury prone body to help the team's cause.

The new ball was taken after the 80th over and resulted in the wicket of Gill. Jadeja too would have be gone first ball but Joe Root could not hold on to a tough chance at first slip off Archer.



Left-arm spinner Liam Dawson bowled into the rough as he challenged left-hander Washington and hardly gave away any runs.