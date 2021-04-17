News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Makes me feel very old: Dhoni after his 200th match for CSK

Makes me feel very old: Dhoni after his 200th match for CSK

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
April 17, 2021 00:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

MS Dhoni

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/IPL

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was a happy man after Chennai Super Kings' first win of IPL 2021.

They defeated Punjab Kings, at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. This was also Dhoni's 200th match for Chennai and a victory was the perfect gift for the CSK skipper.

On being asked about how he feels about playing 200 fixtures for CSK, Dhoni smiled and replied, 'Makes me feel very old.'

 

The 2011 World Cup winning captain added, "It has been a very long journey. It started in 2008 - played in SA, Dubai, and back home. Never thought Mumbai would be our home."

Dhoni went on to state that his journey with Chennai has taken him to different conditions and countries. He also revealed, "I think 2011 was the last time we were happy with the Chennai wicket. After that, however hard the groundsmen tried we were not happy with the wicket."

Praising Wankhede Stadium's pitch, Dhoni said, "We have a good pitch here. There is movement off the seam, bounce and runs. The ball doesn't swing a lot. So when there is no dew, it seams for an extended period."

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
How Dhoni attacked with Chahar's 4 overs at the start
How Dhoni attacked with Chahar's 4 overs at the start
AR Rahman dedicates this hit song to Dhoni...
AR Rahman dedicates this hit song to Dhoni...
Why Gambhir wants Dhoni to bat at No 4 or 5
Why Gambhir wants Dhoni to bat at No 4 or 5
How Dhoni attacked with Chahar's 4 overs at the start
How Dhoni attacked with Chahar's 4 overs at the start
PICS: Chahar bowls Chennai to thumping win over Punjab
PICS: Chahar bowls Chennai to thumping win over Punjab
Delhi, Maha report biggest ever single-day Covid spike
Delhi, Maha report biggest ever single-day Covid spike
China to build more bio labs amidst row over Wuhan lab
China to build more bio labs amidst row over Wuhan lab

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

Can Dhoni's CSK bounce back this year?

Can Dhoni's CSK bounce back this year?

PICS: Chahar bowls Chennai to thumping win over Punjab

PICS: Chahar bowls Chennai to thumping win over Punjab

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use