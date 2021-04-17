Makes me feel very old: Dhoni after his 200th match for CSK

Source:

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was a happy man after Chennai Super Kings' first win of IPL 2021.

They defeated Punjab Kings, at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. This was also Dhoni's 200th match for Chennai and a victory was the perfect gift for the CSK skipper.

On being asked about how he feels about playing 200 fixtures for CSK, Dhoni smiled and replied, 'Makes me feel very old.'

The 2011 World Cup winning captain added, "It has been a very long journey. It started in 2008 - played in SA, Dubai, and back home. Never thought Mumbai would be our home."

Dhoni went on to state that his journey with Chennai has taken him to different conditions and countries. He also revealed, "I think 2011 was the last time we were happy with the Chennai wicket. After that, however hard the groundsmen tried we were not happy with the wicket."

Praising Wankhede Stadium's pitch, Dhoni said, "We have a good pitch here. There is movement off the seam, bounce and runs. The ball doesn't swing a lot. So when there is no dew, it seams for an extended period."