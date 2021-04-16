AR Rahman dedicates this hit song to Dhoni...

Source:

April 16, 2021 14:58 IST

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: BCCI

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has dedicated the hit song Chale Chalo from the movie Lagaan to Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the song motivates teammates to play together.

Rahman also dedicated the song Mangta Hai Kya from the movie Rangeela to CSK all-rounder Suresh Raina as the left-hander always listens to the songs from that movie.



"I would like to dedicate the song Chale Chalo from the movie Lagaan to MS Dhoni, as it motivates people to play cricket together," Rahman said on Star Sports' show Cricket Live.



"And for Suresh Raina, I would like to dedicate the song Mangta Hai Kya, because whenever I went to Bangalore, they were listening to a lot of songs from Rangeela," the legendary music composer added.