News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » AR Rahman dedicates this hit song to Dhoni...

AR Rahman dedicates this hit song to Dhoni...

Source: ANI
April 16, 2021 14:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: BCCI

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has dedicated the hit song Chale Chalo from the movie Lagaan to Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the song motivates teammates to play together.

 

Rahman also dedicated the song Mangta Hai Kya from the movie Rangeela to CSK all-rounder Suresh Raina as the left-hander always listens to the songs from that movie.

"I would like to dedicate the song Chale Chalo from the movie Lagaan to MS Dhoni, as it motivates people to play cricket together," Rahman said on Star Sports' show Cricket Live.

"And for Suresh Raina, I would like to dedicate the song Mangta Hai Kya, because whenever I went to Bangalore, they were listening to a lot of songs from Rangeela," the legendary music composer added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Why Gambhir wants Dhoni to bat at No 4 or 5
Why Gambhir wants Dhoni to bat at No 4 or 5
'One month of love, laughs, peace, silly jokes'
'One month of love, laughs, peace, silly jokes'
Now you know why Morris plays so much golf!
Now you know why Morris plays so much golf!
8 people dead after shooting at FedEx unit in US
8 people dead after shooting at FedEx unit in US
Large-cap equity schemes lagged benchmark returns
Large-cap equity schemes lagged benchmark returns
How Unadkat wrecked havoc with the ball vs Delhi
How Unadkat wrecked havoc with the ball vs Delhi
Cyclical stocks to lead India Inc's earnings in Q4
Cyclical stocks to lead India Inc's earnings in Q4

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

'Definitely he's touched by God'

'Definitely he's touched by God'

Why is Rahman UPSET?

Why is Rahman UPSET?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use