'Make the most of Kohli's last hurrah in Australia'

IMAGE: Known for exceptional performances Down Under, Virat Kohli faces a stern test against a formidable Australian bowling attack after a poor Test run in recent years. Photograph: ICC/X

Former Australian opener Justin Langer has issued a stern warning to Pat Cummins' side ahead of the crucial Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Despite India's recent 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand, Langer believes it would be foolish to underestimate the visiting team.

Langer, speaking to The West Australian, emphasised that champions, particularly India, are capable of bouncing back from adversity, especially when under pressure.

"One thing you never do is write off champions, and that’s in every sport, because they are a champion for a reason," he remarked, highlighting the significance of Kohli's presence on what could be his final tour Down Under.

With Kohli managing only one score above 50 in his last ten innings and averaging 15.50 in the recent New Zealand series, his form has raised questions. Nevertheless, Langer remains hopeful for Kohli’s comeback, saying, “I just hope, if this is the last time (Kohli) is out here, people enjoy it because he is a superstar.”

He extended similar admiration to other Indian greats like Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah, remarking that fans should savor watching these “superstars” while they’re still around.

For India, winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 4-0 is crucial if they want to secure a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final without relying on other match results.