Major changes unlikely in Pakistan despite T20 WC flop

The Pakistan Cricket Board may not be able to make significant changes to the national team following the team's poor performance in the T20 World Cup. This is due to the potential confrontation with senior players, as per sources.

The PCB's governing board, set to meet on Saturday, will review reports submitted by white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten and senior team manager Wahab Riaz to chairman Mohsin Naqvi. However, sources indicate that only superficial changes will occur, and the same group of players is likely to continue representing the team.

Naqvi previously mentioned that a "major surgery" was required in the team after Pakistan's defeat to India. However, it seems that Naqvi does not want to clash with senior players and has been advised against making significant changes to the team.

"The reports by Kirsten and Riaz will help the Governing Board and chairman Naqvi decide the next course of action but all indications are there Naqvi doesn't want a confrontation with senior players and he has also been advised against massive changes in the team," a source told PTI.

"There are so many outside voices and pressures from within the system that all this talk about big changes is unlikely to happen. So, basically, with a few changes, the same set of players will be in the Pakistan team for coming games as well in all formats," he added.

Regarding the leadership role, although there is a group advocating for Shaheen Afridi to replace Babar Azam as the white-ball captain, if changes are made, potential candidates for captaincy could be Shan Masood and Muhammad Rizwan.

It seems that only cosmetic changes, such as alterations to the selection committee, and reorganizing domestic cricket to address issues will take place. However, the influence of senior players will remain strong.

Kirsten's report is believed to highlight similar observations he made to the players during his interaction in the dressing room after the match against Ireland in the Group stage. Kirsten cautioned the senior players to adapt to new skill sets and enhance their game awareness.

Wahab's report, on the other hand, outlined personality clashes within the side during the World Cup.

Pakistan's upcoming schedule includes a two-Test series against Bangladesh followed by three Tests against England. It is unlikely that senior players like Babar and Rizwan would opt to take a break from these assignments.

PCB yet to give NOCs for Global T20 Canada League

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan and pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi are yet to get No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the nation's Cricket Board (PCB) to participate in the Global T20 Canada league.

The PCB on Tuesday issued NOCs to 12 players for different leagues but the trio, who are in the top bracket of central contracts, is still waiting for clearance.

"The PCB is not comfortable with the status of the Global League and has sought some information from the organisers and ICC which is why the issuance of NOCs has been delayed," a PCB official said.

The Global T20 Canada League is scheduled to be held from July 25 till August 11, while Pakistan's Test series against Bangladesh at home starts around August 19.

The players who were issued NOCs for different leagues, include Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf and Zaman Khan for the USA Major League from July 4 to 28, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan for Lanka Premier League, which is already underway and ends on July 21, Fakhar Zaman for the Caribbean Premier League from August 29 to October 6, Usama Mir for the Hundred from July 23 to August 20 and Mohammad Amir for county cricket.

Surprisingly the PCB has not given clearance to youngsters Saim Ayub and Azam Khan for the CPL.