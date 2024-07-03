News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Boycott diagnosed with throat cancer for second time

Boycott diagnosed with throat cancer for second time

Source: PTI
July 03, 2024 18:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Geoffrey Boycott was first diagnosed with the disease for the first time in 2002 at the age of 62. Photograph: Geoffrey Boycott/X

England great Sir Geoffrey Boycott has been diagnosed with throat cancer for the second time and will undergo surgery in two weeks time to treat the illness.

"In the last few weeks I have had an MRI Scan, CT Scan, a PET Scan and two biopsies and it has now been confirmed I have throat cancer and will require an operation," the 83-year-old was quoted as saying in a statement by The Telegraph.

 

"From past experience I realise that to overcome cancer a second time I will need excellent medical treatment and quite a bit of luck and even if the operation is successful every cancer patient knows they have to live with the possibility of it returning.

"So I will just get on with it and hope for the best."

The former England opener, who has scored 8114 runs in 108 Tests, was first diagnosed with the disease for the first time in 2002 at the age of 62. Given just three months to live, Boycott with the support of his wife and daughter fought his way back after going through 35 chemotherapy sessions.

Boycott, who has 151 first-class centuries, retired in 1982 and went on to enjoy a successful media career as a commentator for BBC. He eventually stepped down from the role in 2020.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Rohit & Co Board Flight For Home
Rohit & Co Board Flight For Home
Yuvraj Singh on how to hit cancer for a six!
Yuvraj Singh on how to hit cancer for a six!
Yuvraj's fight against cancer made him a role model: VVS Laxman
Yuvraj's fight against cancer made him a role model: VVS Laxman
Modi invokes Emergency in RS speech, Oppn walks out
Modi invokes Emergency in RS speech, Oppn walks out
Team India to meet PM; victory parade in Mumbai
Team India to meet PM; victory parade in Mumbai
Odisha law prof murders father in front of mother
Odisha law prof murders father in front of mother
Sexual offences made gender-neutral under new laws
Sexual offences made gender-neutral under new laws

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

'I Cried The Whole Night'

'I Cried The Whole Night'

Team India to meet PM; victory parade in Mumbai

Team India to meet PM; victory parade in Mumbai

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances