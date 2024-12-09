News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Maharaj takes 5 as South Africa down SL; go top of WTC Standings

Maharaj takes 5 as South Africa down SL; go top of WTC Standings

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 09, 2024 14:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

South Africa's players celebrate a wicket

IMAGE: South Africa outclassed Sri Lanka by 109 runs to win the second and final Test and go top of the WTC Standings. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Spinner Keshav Maharaj took five wickets as South Africa outclassed Sri Lanka by 109 runs to win the second and final Test in Gqeberha on Monday.

South Africa registered a 2-0 series sweep as they won their fifth Test in a row to boost their hopes of making it to the World Test Championship 2025 final at Lord's next year.

South Africa jumped to the top of the WTC Standings with percentage points of 63.33 from 10 Tests ahead of Australia and India -- the only three teams in contention to make it to the WTC final.

Chasing 348 for victory, Sri Lanka put up a brave fight in their second innings before they were bundled out for 238.

Maharaj polished off South Africa's lower order, taking three quick wickets in the morning session on Day 5.

Resuming the final day on 205/5, Sri Lanka lost the wicket of the well-set Kusal Mendis, who was brilliantly caught by Aiden Markram at slip for 47, after he had put on 97 runs for the sixth wicket with Dhananjaya de Silva to keep the visitors' hopes alive.

Rabada then rocked Sri Lanka with the vital wicket of de Silva, who was bowled for 50.

 

Prabath Jayasuriya ended up hitting a short ball from spinner Maharaj straight into the hands of the fielder in the covers and Vishwa Fernando fell to the same bowler, caught at long-on for five.

Marco Jansen finished off the match as he got Lahiru Kumara caught at mid-on for 1.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Will Shami join Team India for Brisbane Test?
Will Shami join Team India for Brisbane Test?
'Won't Be Surprised If He's Back Amongst The Runs'
'Won't Be Surprised If He's Back Amongst The Runs'
Time Running Out For Rohit, Kohli...
Time Running Out For Rohit, Kohli...
'My 16 YO Missed Her Periods Twice'
'My 16 YO Missed Her Periods Twice'
Sambhal mosque survey report delayed
Sambhal mosque survey report delayed
Fadnavis govt sails through Maha trust vote
Fadnavis govt sails through Maha trust vote
40 Delhi schools get bomb threat, $30,000 demand
40 Delhi schools get bomb threat, $30,000 demand

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
Siraj vs Head showdown: ICC to take action?
Siraj vs Head showdown: ICC to take action?
B'desh Skipper Stirs Crowd With 'Allahu Akbar'
B'desh Skipper Stirs Crowd With 'Allahu Akbar'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances