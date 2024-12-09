Maharaj takes 5 as South Africa down SL; go top of WTC Standings

IMAGE: South Africa outclassed Sri Lanka by 109 runs to win the second and final Test and go top of the WTC Standings. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Spinner Keshav Maharaj took five wickets as South Africa outclassed Sri Lanka by 109 runs to win the second and final Test in Gqeberha on Monday.

South Africa registered a 2-0 series sweep as they won their fifth Test in a row to boost their hopes of making it to the World Test Championship 2025 final at Lord's next year.

South Africa jumped to the top of the WTC Standings with percentage points of 63.33 from 10 Tests ahead of Australia and India -- the only three teams in contention to make it to the WTC final.

Chasing 348 for victory, Sri Lanka put up a brave fight in their second innings before they were bundled out for 238.

Maharaj polished off South Africa's lower order, taking three quick wickets in the morning session on Day 5.

Resuming the final day on 205/5, Sri Lanka lost the wicket of the well-set Kusal Mendis, who was brilliantly caught by Aiden Markram at slip for 47, after he had put on 97 runs for the sixth wicket with Dhananjaya de Silva to keep the visitors' hopes alive.

Rabada then rocked Sri Lanka with the vital wicket of de Silva, who was bowled for 50.

Prabath Jayasuriya ended up hitting a short ball from spinner Maharaj straight into the hands of the fielder in the covers and Vishwa Fernando fell to the same bowler, caught at long-on for five.

Marco Jansen finished off the match as he got Lahiru Kumara caught at mid-on for 1.