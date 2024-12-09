News
Will Shami join Team India for Brisbane Test?

Will Shami join Team India for Brisbane Test?

December 09, 2024 13:23 IST
Mohammed Shami

IMAGE: There will be a growing clamour for Mohammed Shami to be parachuted into Brisbane for the third Test against the hosts. Photograph: BCCI

As Mohammed Shami was tormenting local batters in Rajkot last week in his latest outing since returning from a year out due to injury, some questioned why one of India's top seamers had not been flown out to Australia to support pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

In the wake of India's 10-wicket thrashing inside three days in the second Test at Adelaide on Sunday, there will be a growing clamour for Shami to be parachuted into Brisbane for the third Test against the hosts.

The manner of that defeat not only punctured the euphoria in the camp following India's resounding victory in the opening Test in Perth but also exposed their over-reliance on Bumrah to get the 20 wickets needed to win a test match.

 

India managed to take only 10 in Adelaide with Bumrah, the leading wicket-taker in the five-Test series, claiming four including three Australian top-order batters.

Fellow seamer Mohammed Siraj claimed four middle and lower order wickets but Australia were in charge by then, while wicketless Harshit Rana bled 86 runs in his 16 overs.

"You can't expect Bumrah to bowl from both ends, from morning to evening," India captain Rohit Sharma said after the defeat on Sunday.

Shami's presence would have lessened Bumrah's burden but team management are not convinced the seamer is Test-fit after spending so long on the sidelines due to his ankle injury.

The 34-year-old is behind only Bumrah in India's pace pecking order and is known for his relentless aggression operating with an upright seam.

Rohit hinted that the 64-Test veteran could still play a part in the remainder of the five-Test series in Australia.

The third Test for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins in Brisbane on Dec. 14 followed by matches in Melbourne and Sydney.

"We want to be more than 100% sure with him because it has been a long time," Rohit said of the bowler. "We don't want to put pressure on him to come here and do the job for the team."

"We will take a call based on what those guys (medics) feel ... But the door is open for him to come and play anytime."

Shami took 3-26 against Rajasthan in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last week and his form and fitness will be watched closely when his Bengal side face Chandigarh in their next fixture later on Monday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
