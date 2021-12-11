News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Lyon gets long-awaited 400th Test wicket

Lyon gets long-awaited 400th Test wicket

December 11, 2021 08:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Australia's Nathan Lyon celebrates dismissing England's Dawid Malan and taking his 400th Test wicket during Day 4 of the first Ashes Test, at The Gabba in Brisbane, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Australia's Nathan Lyon celebrates dismissing England's Dawid Malan and taking his 400th Test wicket during Day 4 of the first Ashes Test, at The Gabba in Brisbane, on Saturday. Photograph: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon finally clinched his long-awaited 400th Test wicket on Saturday when he dismissed Dawid Malan in his second over on the morning of Day 4 of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane.

 

Lyon had Malan nick onto his pads, with the ball pinging up for a catch for Marnus Labuschagne.

The wicket broke a 162-run partnership for the third wicket between Malan and Joe Root.

Lyon was mobbed by his teammates as the Gabba crowd roared in appreciation.

Lyon had been stranded on 399 wickets for the best part of a year, his last victim coming against India in January at the Gabba, where he bowled Washington Sundar.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
How comeback man Agarwal made it count at Wankhede
How comeback man Agarwal made it count at Wankhede
Vihari relishes India A experience, eyes SA Tests
Vihari relishes India A experience, eyes SA Tests
'Once upon a time' in Virat Kohli's life
'Once upon a time' in Virat Kohli's life
3-and-half-year-old among new Omicron cases in Maha
3-and-half-year-old among new Omicron cases in Maha
Cricket excluded from provisional list of '28 LA Games
Cricket excluded from provisional list of '28 LA Games
Forex reserves decline $1.78 bn to $635.91 bn
Forex reserves decline $1.78 bn to $635.91 bn
Namaz in open spaces will not be tolerated: Khattar
Namaz in open spaces will not be tolerated: Khattar

New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

More like this

Bad days 'a great coaching opportunity' for Sridhar

Bad days 'a great coaching opportunity' for Sridhar

ODIs: How India fared under Captain Kohli

ODIs: How India fared under Captain Kohli

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances