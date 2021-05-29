News
UAE to host remainder of IPL 2021, BCCI confirms

UAE to host remainder of IPL 2021, BCCI confirms

By Rediff Cricket
May 29, 2021 13:43 IST
IPL 2021 was suspended indefinitely on May 4, 2021 after some players and support staff tested positive for COVID-19.

IMAGE: IPL 2021 was suspended indefinitely on May 4, 2021 after some players and support staff tested positive for COVID-19. Photograph: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday confirmed that the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League will be held in the UAE

 

In a statement by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, ‘the move was made considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year’.

‘The decision was taken at a Special General Meeting (SGM) held virtually, where members unanimously agreed to resume IPL. The BCCI SGM further authorised the Office Bearers to seek an extension of time from the ICC to take an appropriate call on the hosting of ICC T20 World Cup 2021,’ the statement put on the BCCI website read.

The IPL 2021 was suspended indefinitely on May 4 following a sudden surge of COVID-19 cases inside the league’s bio-bubble with players like KKR’S Varun Chakravathy, Sandeep Warrier and Prasidh Krishna along with SunRisers Hyderbad’s Wriddhiman Saha and Chennai Super Kings’ batting coach Michael Hussey, all testing positive for the virus.

Rediff Cricket
IPL likely to restart on September 18 or 19 in UAE
Ashwin on why he had to leave IPL midway
SRH's Saha on why IPL's bio-bubble failed
'Govt must own responsibility of vaccination'
Why Ponting worries for Aus going into the T20 WC
World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

Why Ponting worries for Aus going into the T20 WC

BCCI SGM to lock in IPL window in September-October

