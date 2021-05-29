UAE to host remainder of IPL 2021, BCCI confirms

May 29, 2021 13:43 IST

IMAGE: IPL 2021 was suspended indefinitely on May 4, 2021 after some players and support staff tested positive for COVID-19. Photograph: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday confirmed that the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League will be held in the UAE

In a statement by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, ‘the move was made considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year’.

‘The decision was taken at a Special General Meeting (SGM) held virtually, where members unanimously agreed to resume IPL. The BCCI SGM further authorised the Office Bearers to seek an extension of time from the ICC to take an appropriate call on the hosting of ICC T20 World Cup 2021,’ the statement put on the BCCI website read.

The IPL 2021 was suspended indefinitely on May 4 following a sudden surge of COVID-19 cases inside the league’s bio-bubble with players like KKR’S Varun Chakravathy, Sandeep Warrier and Prasidh Krishna along with SunRisers Hyderbad’s Wriddhiman Saha and Chennai Super Kings’ batting coach Michael Hussey, all testing positive for the virus.