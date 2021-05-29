News
Jadeja reveals India's look for WTC final

Jadeja reveals India's look for WTC final

By Rediff Cricket
May 29, 2021 17:56 IST
Ravindra Jadeja

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravindra Jadeja/Twitter
 

The Indian team will wear a special retro jersey in the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand next month.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja gave a glimpse of the retro look on social media as he donned the team sweater, which resembles the ones sported by the Indian team in the 1990s.

'Rewind to 90's #lovingit #India,' Jadeja captioned the picture.

The Indian team's sweater has the logos of the ICC World Test Championship 2021 and BCCI with 'INDIA' written on the front.

India take on New Zealand in the WTC final in Southampton from June 18 to 22.

Rediff Cricket
World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

