Jemimah to play for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred

May 29, 2021 11:21 IST

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues is currently part of the ongoing 14-day quarantine here with the rest of the women's team and men's squad. Photograph: Jemimah Rodrigues/Instagram

Young India batter Jemimah Rodrigues will play for Northern Superchargers in the inaugural edition of The Hundred in the UK starting on July 21.

The 20-year-old joins her T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, opener Shafali Verma and all-rounder Deepti Sharma in the 100-ball tournament involving eight men's and women's teams.

"I am really looking forward to it (The Hundred). Something new, something different," Rodrigues told the BBC's Stumped podcast.

"I have played for the Yorkshire Diamonds and my team is the Northern Superchargers. So, I have played a few of them before, Lauren Winfield is our captain," Rodrigues added.

Rodrigues was named in India's squad for the tour of England to play a one-off Test in Bristol from June 16, followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is.

She is currently part of the ongoing 14-day quarantine here with the rest of the women's team and men's squad.

England World Cup winner Lauren Winfield-Hill is set to lead the Northern Superchargers that also includes top Australian cricketer Alyssa Healy.

Rodrigues, Kaur, Mandhana and Sharma were also a part of the now-defunct Kia Super League (KSL) in 2019, the ECB's domestic T20 tournament that made way for the Women's Hundred.

The Hundred, which was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled to start from July 21 with the women's match between the Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals in London.

Vitality T20 Blast: Buttler set to play first six matches for Lancashire

English county Lancashire has confirmed that wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler will be available for the first six matches of the club's 2021 Vitality Blast campaign.

ICC Cricket World Cup winner Buttler will play in Lancashire's opening two home fixtures against Derbyshire Falcons and Leicestershire Foxes at Old Trafford on June 9 and 10. The England and Lancashire wicketkeeper-batsman will then play four away matches at Worcestershire Rapids, Derbyshire Falcons, Durham, and Birmingham Bears up until June 20.

"I am really looking forward to pulling on the Red Rose of Lancashire once again. It has been a while, but I always receive a really warm welcome whenever I return to play at Emirates Old Trafford, whether that is with Lancashire or with England," Buttler said in an official statement.

"I hope that I can help the lads to get off to a strong start in the Blast and lay the foundations for yet another run to Finals Day," he added.

The 30-year-old is regarded as one of the best white-ball batsmen in world cricket, he played a starring role as England won the World Cup in 2019 and recently scored his first T20 century for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Buttler was part of the Lancashire side that lifted the T20 Blast trophy for the first time in the club's history in 2015 and was then heavily involved in the club's 2017 campaign, where he was named T20 Player of the Year, after scoring 451 runs at an average of over 50.

CPL 2021: Barbados Tridents pick Chris Morris

The complete squads for the 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) have been confirmed following the player draft held on Friday.

The 2021 tournament gets underway on August 28 and the final will be played on September 19. The star-studded line-ups feature the best cricketing talent from across the Caribbean as well as some of the biggest names in international cricket.

"There have been a number of changes to the squads this year. Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo are teaming up at St Kitts and Nevis Patriots with Sherfane Rutherford joining them," an official statement on the website of CPL read.

Keemo Paul has moved to the St Lucia Zouks and Oshane Thomas will now be representing the Barbados Tridents.

The overseas signings include Shakib al Hasan, Chris Morris, Faf du Plessis, Matthew Wade, Sandeep Lamichhane, and Shoaib Malik.

There are spots for exciting Pakistani players Haider Ali, Azam Khan and Usman Qadir and Englishman Samit Patel will be playing at his first CPL. All 33 matches will be played at Warner Park in St Kitts with the final set to take place on 19 September.

Full Squads:

Jamaica Tallawahs: Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Haider Ali, Chadwick Walton, Fidel Edwards, Qais Ahmed, Jason Mohammad, Migael Pretorius, Kennar Lewis, Ibrahim Zadran, Veerasammy Peramaul, Abhijay Mansigh, Joshua James, Kirk McKenzie, Ryan Persaud

St Lucia Zouks: Faf du Plessis, Wahab Riaz, Keemo Paul, Matthew Wade, Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Usman Qadir, Samit Patel, Obed McCoy, Rakheem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Javelle Glen, Keron Cottoy, Jeavor Royal, Kadeem Alleyne, Alzarri Joseph

Trinbago Knight Riders: Kieron Pollard, Ravi Rampaul, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Sandeep Lamichhane, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Isuru Udana, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Denesh Ramdin, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Leonardo Julian, Ali Khan

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Fabien Allen, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Sherfane Rutherford, Sheldon Cottrell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Devon Thomas, Rayad Emrit, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Colin Archibald, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Dominic Drakes, Joshua Da Silva, Mikyle Louis

Barbados Tridents: Chris Morris, Jason Holder, Thisara Perera, Mohammad Amir, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Oshane Thomas, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr, Azam Khan, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves, Ashley Nurse, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Smit Patel

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Nicholas Pooran, Shoaib Malik, Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohammad Hafeez, Brandon King, Naveen ul Haq, Romario Shepherd, Waqar Salamkheil, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Odeon Smith, Niall Smith, Gudakesh Motie, Anthony Bramble, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmead Nedd.