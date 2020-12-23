News
PICS: Azhar back in India blues for BCCI friendly

By Rediff Cricket
December 23, 2020 21:18 IST
Secretary XI beats President XI in friendly on eve of AGM meeting.

Azharuddin walks back after scoring a quickfire 37 off 22 deliveries for Secretary XI

IMAGE: Mohammad Azharuddin walks back after scoring a quickfire 37 off 22 deliveries for Secretary XI. Photographs: Mohammed Azharuddin/Facebook

Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin has still got it in him -- that nonchalant gait with hunched shoulders but most importantly those supple wrists and that stroke-making ability.

Azhar starred in and top-scored for Secretary XI in their win over President XI in their friendly match at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

 

The fun outing played by Board members, a day before the all-important Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) 89th Annual General Meeting, saw the Secretary XI -- led by Jay Shah -- beat the President XI -- led by Sourav Ganguly.

Batting first, the Secretary XI scored 128/3 in the allotted 12 overs. While Jaydev Shah top-scored with an unbeaten 38, Azharuddin opened the batting and retired hurt after hitting a 22-ball 37 (seven boundaries). Former BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry hit an unbeaten 10 off 7 balls that included a six.

Chasing the target, Sourav Ganguly led from the front with an unbeaten 53, but his team failed to chase down the total and fell short by 28 runs.

Secretary Jay was the star of the show with the ball finishing with figures of 2/39.

The AGM will be held to discuss the introduction of two new teams in the IPL and cricket's inclusion in the Olympics from among the 23 points on the agenda.

