HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Lord's win a testament to England's adaptability'

'Lord's win a testament to England's adaptability'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 21, 2025 19:18 IST

x

"Once we got off that field and walked through the Long Room, it was an incredible atmosphere... really loud."

Carse

IMAGE: Brydon Carse picked up three Indian wickets in the third Test at Lord's which England won by 22 runs. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

England's 22-run victory against India at Lord's was a shining example of the team's ability to break free from their one-dimensional aggressive brand of cricket and adapt as per the need of the hour, pacer Brydon Carse said ahead of fourth Test starting in Manchester on Wednesday.

Carse also played his part with a couple of wickets in England's successful defence of 192, which included a sharp in-dipper to get rid of Karun Nair.

"It was not the typical style of cricket that we would like to play, and it took some adjustment, but it shows this side can move forward and adapt to certain situations," Carse was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo.

"We spoke a lot at the start of the series about how to get to that next level, about being a dominant Test team and the best Test team in the world. And as this game panned out, we showed that it's not always going to be one-minded or a certain style of cricket. So, it was very satisfying as a group," said the soon-to-be 30 speedster, who has so far taken nine wickets in the series.

He was happy to have contributed in his team's cause.

"At times, over the course of the series so far, I feel like I've been bowling well and maybe haven't had as much luck as I would have liked, but that was certainly satisfying for me."

Carse hailed the collective effort from the bowling unit on a slow deck where one needed to show a lot of perseverance.

"It was a complete collective effort from all the bowlers," he said, with England pounding through nearly 200 overs on a slow Lord's surface that offered little once the hardness of the new ball had worn off.

 

"At times in that first innings, it was an incredibly long slog. But we kept coming and we kept on trying different plans. And, even in that second innings, all five bowlers contributed at certain times, so it felt really satisfying as a group of bowlers."

Carse called the Lord's Test easily the best game of his life.

"It was the best game that I've been involved in with England. And, from speaking to the guys who've played a lot of franchise cricket and Tests, like Harry Brook, who I get on really well with, he was saying that's his best Test win. So to hear that among the group, and to share those thoughts after the game, was a special feeling."

"Once we got off that field and walked through the Long Room, it was an incredible atmosphere... really loud. A couple of the guys who had played in the Ashes said that's the loudest they've ever heard the Long Room. It was a pretty special week."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Who's right about building team around stars?
Who's right about building team around stars?
Will India drop Jadeja or Sundar to include Kuldeep?
Will India drop Jadeja or Sundar to include Kuldeep?
BCCI extends a helping hand to Nepal T20 side!
BCCI extends a helping hand to Nepal T20 side!
Sarfaraz Loses 17 Kg. Is Agarkar Listening?
Sarfaraz Loses 17 Kg. Is Agarkar Listening?
Old Trafford honours Farokh Engineer; India yet to follow
Old Trafford honours Farokh Engineer; India yet to follow

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Heard These 10 Geeta Dutt Classics?

webstory image 2

Air Fryer Potato Rolls: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

8 Of The World's Best Airports

VIDEOS

Why JP Nadda 'lost cool' at the Opposition in Rajya Sabha2:36

Why JP Nadda 'lost cool' at the Opposition in Rajya Sabha

Massive landslide hits Mata Vaishno Devi route in Katra3:37

Massive landslide hits Mata Vaishno Devi route in Katra

Jaishankar recalls his UPSC interview held on the day Emergency was lifted4:18

Jaishankar recalls his UPSC interview held on the day...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD