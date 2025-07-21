'Lord's win a testament to England's adaptability'

"Once we got off that field and walked through the Long Room, it was an incredible atmosphere... really loud."

IMAGE: Brydon Carse picked up three Indian wickets in the third Test at Lord's which England won by 22 runs. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

England's 22-run victory against India at Lord's was a shining example of the team's ability to break free from their one-dimensional aggressive brand of cricket and adapt as per the need of the hour, pacer Brydon Carse said ahead of fourth Test starting in Manchester on Wednesday.

Carse also played his part with a couple of wickets in England's successful defence of 192, which included a sharp in-dipper to get rid of Karun Nair.

"It was not the typical style of cricket that we would like to play, and it took some adjustment, but it shows this side can move forward and adapt to certain situations," Carse was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo.

"We spoke a lot at the start of the series about how to get to that next level, about being a dominant Test team and the best Test team in the world. And as this game panned out, we showed that it's not always going to be one-minded or a certain style of cricket. So, it was very satisfying as a group," said the soon-to-be 30 speedster, who has so far taken nine wickets in the series.

He was happy to have contributed in his team's cause.

"At times, over the course of the series so far, I feel like I've been bowling well and maybe haven't had as much luck as I would have liked, but that was certainly satisfying for me."

Carse hailed the collective effort from the bowling unit on a slow deck where one needed to show a lot of perseverance.

"It was a complete collective effort from all the bowlers," he said, with England pounding through nearly 200 overs on a slow Lord's surface that offered little once the hardness of the new ball had worn off.

"At times in that first innings, it was an incredibly long slog. But we kept coming and we kept on trying different plans. And, even in that second innings, all five bowlers contributed at certain times, so it felt really satisfying as a group of bowlers."

Carse called the Lord's Test easily the best game of his life.

"It was the best game that I've been involved in with England. And, from speaking to the guys who've played a lot of franchise cricket and Tests, like Harry Brook, who I get on really well with, he was saying that's his best Test win. So to hear that among the group, and to share those thoughts after the game, was a special feeling."

"Once we got off that field and walked through the Long Room, it was an incredible atmosphere... really loud. A couple of the guys who had played in the Ashes said that's the loudest they've ever heard the Long Room. It was a pretty special week."