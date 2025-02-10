'Jadeja Is A Jackpot Jango'

'He is +10 in the field, also bowls well and bats in pressure situations as well.'

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja credits playing domestic cricket for his consistent showing in the ODI series against England. Photograph: BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja made an impactful comeback to the ODI format with another three-wicket haul, this time in the 2nd one-dayer against England in Cuttack on Sunday.

He had also picked three scalps in the opening ODI to tally 600 wickets overall in international cricket.

Jadeja joined the ODI squad after playing for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy and says playing domestic cricket helped him stay in rhythm.

He played two matches in the Ranji Trophy before this series. Against Delhi, he took a remarkable 12 wickets, helping Saurashtra secure a 10 wicket win. In the Ranji match against Assam, he did not bowl but batted in the first innings.

'I am feeling very good. I have not played ODIs for almost two years since the World Cup 2023. One needs to adapt to this format quickly,' Jadeja said at the post-match press conference in Cuttack on Sunday.

'I think playing domestic cricket has helped me because in that match I bowled almost 30-ish overs. Because of that, the rhythm was consistent... So, I think playing the domestic cricket has benefited a lot to maintain the rhythm,' he added.

On Saturday, Ravichandran Ashwin hailed Jadeja as a more gifted cricketer than he himself was.

Speaking on his YouTube podcast Ash ki Baat, Ashwin said: 'Our media fails to appreciate when a player does well. Whenever we lose, everyone becomes a villain... Jadeja always goes under the radar.

'He is a 'Jackpot Jango'. He is +10 in the field, also bowls well and bats in pressure situations as well. We don't give Jadeja enough credit,' Ashwin added.

India and England travel to Ahmedabad for the final game of the ODI series at the Narendra Modi stadium on Wednesday.