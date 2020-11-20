News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Lockdown improves Adelaide's chances of hosting India Test'

'Lockdown improves Adelaide's chances of hosting India Test'

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
November 20, 2020 12:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

 

IMAGE: The first Test match between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval on December 9, 2018. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The six-day lockdown in South Australia to contain COVID-19 cases has improved Adelaide's chances of remaining the venue of the first day-night Test between India and Australia from December 17 even though the situation remains fluid, the state's top medical officer said.

 

South Australia has closed its borders after a sudden surge in COVID-19 positive cases, which stand at an overall 551 right now, and cricketers, including Test skipper Tim Paine, have been airlifted to New South Wales.

South Australia's chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier, during a press conference, admitted that there are no guarantees.

"I can't tell you exactly...I don't have a crystal ball," Spurrier told reporters during a media conference.

"But what we are doing now is putting us in the best position possible to be able to have that cricket match," she said with a note of positivity.

A lockdown will help get back to normal life including having a cricket match of great significance.

"The reason we are doing what we are doing, which is pretty drastic...is because we want to get back to the state of having just a few restrictions and to be able to do things like have the cricket."

Before the Tests, India and Australia will be locking horns in a limited-overs series, starting November 27 and comprising three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'Players below 15 cannot play international cricket'
'Players below 15 cannot play international cricket'
Australia topple India as ICC tweaks WTC rules
Australia topple India as ICC tweaks WTC rules
Why India have good chance of winning Australia Tests
Why India have good chance of winning Australia Tests
Mysuru barber fined for offering haircut to SC/STs
Mysuru barber fined for offering haircut to SC/STs
Shoot down armed criminals, says Jharkhand top cop
Shoot down armed criminals, says Jharkhand top cop
Delhi records coldest Nov morning in at least 14 yrs
Delhi records coldest Nov morning in at least 14 yrs
BSNL to start telecom services in Mumbai, Delhi
BSNL to start telecom services in Mumbai, Delhi

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

SEE: What Pujara loves doing most

SEE: What Pujara loves doing most

PIX: Inside Sakshi Dhoni's birthday celebrations

PIX: Inside Sakshi Dhoni's birthday celebrations

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use