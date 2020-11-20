Players below 15 cannot play international cricket: ICC

Source:

November 20, 2020 10:23 IST

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar is the youngest to play Test cricket for India, when he made his Test debut at the age of 16 years and 205 days -- against Pakistan in Karachi in November 1989. Photograph: Ben Radford/Allsport/Getty Images

The International Cricket Council introduced a minimum age policy for players, stating the cricketer must be 15 years or older to be eligible to play international cricket.

"The Board confirmed the introduction of minimum age restrictions for international cricket to improve safeguarding of players which will apply across all cricket including ICC events, bilateral cricket and U19 cricket. To play in any form of men's, women's or U19 international cricket players must now be a minimum age of 15," ICC said in a release.



However, in exceptional circumstances, the national boards could apply to ICC to allow a player under the age of 15 to play for their respective country.



"In case of exceptional circumstances, a Member Board could apply to the ICC to allow a player under the age of 15 to play for them. This could include where the player's playing experience and mental development and wellbeing demonstrates that they would be capable of coping with the demands of international cricket," it added.



Earlier, there was no bar on the age of a cricketer to play any form of international cricket.



Pakistan's Hasan Raza, who played seven Tests and 16 ODIs between 1996 and 2005, holds the record of being the youngest to play international cricket. The right-handed batsman made his Test debut when he was 14 years and 227 days old.



