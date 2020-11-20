What Pujara loves doing most

The wait finally ended for Cheteshwar Pujara as he had his first batting stint in Australia during India's net session in Sydney on Thursday.
Pujara, who was not part of the IPL, would have been relieved to face some quality bowling as he aims to get back his batting rhythm after a long break.
In the video posted by BCCI on Instagram, Pujara watchfully plays out the fast bowlers in his trademark style.
'The wait is over. @cheteshwar_pujara is back in the nets and is back to doing what he loves the most. Bowlers be prepared for a long workout,' the CCI captioned the video.
Pujara scored 521 runs with three centuries in India's Test series in Australia in 2018-2019.
'Every one does talk about Virat (Kohli), but Pujara is a superstar in his own right,' Australian Off-spinner Nathan Lyon said in an online Q&A with NewsCorp readers on the HeraldSun Web site on Thursday.
'Not as flashy as Virat or Rohit (Sharma) but his record stands out. He's a very talented batsman and able to bat long period of time.'