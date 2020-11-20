News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What Pujara loves doing most

What Pujara loves doing most

By Rediff Cricket
November 20, 2020 08:01 IST
Cheteshwar Pujara

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
 

The wait finally ended for Cheteshwar Pujara as he had his first batting stint in Australia during India's net session in Sydney on Thursday.

 

Video: Kind courtesy, BCCI/Instagram

 

Pujara, who was not part of the IPL, would have been relieved to face some quality bowling as he aims to get back his batting rhythm after a long break.

In the video posted by BCCI on Instagram, Pujara watchfully plays out the fast bowlers in his trademark style.

'The wait is over. @cheteshwar_pujara is back in the nets and is back to doing what he loves the most. Bowlers be prepared for a long workout,' the CCI captioned the video.

Pujara scored 521 runs with three centuries in India's Test series in Australia in 2018-2019.

'Every one does talk about Virat (Kohli), but Pujara is a superstar in his own right,' Australian Off-spinner Nathan Lyon said in an online Q&A with NewsCorp readers on the HeraldSun Web site on Thursday.

'Not as flashy as Virat or Rohit (Sharma) but his record stands out. He's a very talented batsman and able to bat long period of time.'

Rediff Cricket
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

