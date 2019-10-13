News
Linde to replace Maharaj for Ranchi Test

October 13, 2019 19:23 IST

Keshav Maharaj

IMAGE: Maharaj sustained an injury to his right shoulder while fielding on Day 2 of the second match. Photograph: CSA/Twitter

Left-arm spinner George Linde will replace an injured Keshav Maharaj in South Africa's squad for the third and final Test against India in Ranchi, starting on Saturday.

 

According to a CSA media release, Maharaj sustained an injury to his right shoulder while fielding on Day 2 of the second match, which the visitors lost by an innings and 137 runs.

A re-assessment ahead of the start of play this morning along with MRI results revealed that he will not be fit in time to play in the final Test match.

"An MRI scan revealed that Keshav has sustained an injury to a muscle in his right shoulder which was strapped in order for him to bat yesterday. He was re-assessed this morning, particularly with regards to bowling, and he showed significant discomfort in this latter discipline," team doctor Ramjee Hashendra commented.

"Based on this morning's assessment and the findings of the scan, the medical team feels, he will not be fit in time for the next Test match in six days' time. The nature and extent of the injury would mean that he will probably return to play in 14 to 21 days based on his progress during the rehabilitation phase." 

