PHOTOS: India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 4

October 13, 2019 12:13 IST

Images from Sunday, Day 4 of the second Test between India and South Africa, in Pune.

- SCORECARD

IMAGE: India’s wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha takes a brilliant catch to dismiss South Africa captain Faf du Plessis off Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling on Sunday, Day 4 of the second Test, in Pune. Photograph: BCCI

India are on course for a resounding victory in the second Test against South Africa, having secured four wickets by lunch on Day 4. At the break, in Pune on Sunday, the tourists were reeling at 74-4.

Temba Bavuma (2 not out) and Quinton de Kock (1 not out) were at the crease, with their top order back in the pavilion.

South Africa, replying to India's first innings total of 601 for 5 declared, trail India by 252 runs with six second innings wickets in hand.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with teammates after Wriddhiman Saha catches Faf du Plessis. Photograph: BCCI

The stodgy Dean Elgar (48 off 72 balls) put up stiff resistance before Ravichandran Ashwin (2/8 in 8 overs) snuffed him out, in what was a decisive blow for the Proteas just before lunch.

After going wicketless in the first innings, Ishant Sharma (1/17 off 5 overs) struck with the second delivery of the morning, a full-length in-dipper that struck Aiden Markram's pads (0) and umpire Nigel Llong raised his finger.

IMAGE: Ishant Sharma celebrates with Ajinkya Rahane after winning a favourable leg before shout against Aiden Markram. Photograph: BCCI

After a long discussion with non-striker Elgar, Markram did not opt for the review, but television replays clearly showed the ball was missing the leg-stump. The opener thus had the ignominy of bagging a 'pair' in this Test.

However, it was Wriddhiman Saha's superb keeping skills that had all those present on the edge of their seats, as he showed why he is so highly rated for his glovework.

IMAGE: Wriddhiman Saha successfully appeals for the catch of Theunis de Bruyn. Photograph: BCCI

On the third morning during the South African first innings, poor Theunis de Bruyn (8) had suffered trying to play an expansive cover drive off Umesh Yadav (1/14 off 5 overs) that Saha had plucked from thin air in-front of the first slip.

On the fourth morning, De Bruyn tried playing a delicate glance after Umesh had drifted on the pads. To his horror, he saw an airborne Saha pull off an acrobatic stunner that left everyone on the edge of their seats.

IMAGE: Dean Elgar hit a stubborn 48 off 72 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Elgar and skipper Faf du Plessis (5 off 54 balls) added 49 runs and were ready to show patience, especially the skipper, who was presenting dead bat.

However, the ultra-defensive tactic didn't work for a lengthy period as Du Plessis got out trying to drive an Ashwin off-break. The bat-pad inside edge kept low but Saha's sharp reflexes meant that he pouched it on the fourth attempt.

Elgar, who lost a bit of concentration, tried to play a lofted shot but didn't get his timing right as Umesh ran back from his mid-off position to take a fine running catch.