HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Liked ICC's Champions Trophy Promo?

Liked ICC's Champions Trophy Promo?

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 23, 2025 18:53 IST

x
SEE: The Champions Trophy promotional film. Video: Kind courtesy ICC/X

India is ready to showcase its unique brand of cricket and the players are committed to bringing the Champions Trophy home again, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya said on Wednesday.

The International Cricket Council dropped a new promotional video for the Champions Trophy on Wednesday.

The promotional film aims to bring to life the intense nature of the Champions Trophy where every match counts.

Featuring Pandya, Mohammad Nabi, Phil Salt, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi, the film highlights the immense stakes faced by the players as they put everything on the line to claim the Champions Trophy and the unique White Jackets, the ICC said.

The Champions Trophy will be held from February 19 and Pakistan is the official host country of the tournament. But India will play its share of matches in Dubai after citing security concerns as the reason for refusing to travel to Pakistan.

India had won the tournament in 2013 when it was held in the United Kingdom, and were joint winners with hosts Sri Lanka in 2002.

'The return of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy is a significant boost to cricket, adding depth and context to the One-Day format. This iconic tournament promises to reignite excitement among fans and players alike,' Pandya said in an ICC statement.

'India is ready to showcase its unique brand of cricket, with every player committed to bringing the trophy home again,' he added as the ICC launched its 'All On The Line' campaign.

The opening match of the tournament between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand will be held in Karachi on February 19. India will start their campaign against Bangladesh a day later.

 

Hardik Pandya

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Loving this from New India! No fear cricket'
'Loving this from New India! No fear cricket'
Taare Zameen Pe: Indian stars FAIL on Ranji return
Taare Zameen Pe: Indian stars FAIL on Ranji return
Abhishek rides high on Surya, Gambhir's backing
Abhishek rides high on Surya, Gambhir's backing
Abhishek engineers India's quickest chase in...
Abhishek engineers India's quickest chase in...
Chakravarthy Debate Heats Up
Chakravarthy Debate Heats Up

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Mouthwatering Fish Curry Recipes

webstory image 2

Do You Know The Food Items Attracting 18% GST?

webstory image 3

Power-hitting At Its Best!

VIDEOS

Bhagyashree cheers for Maha Kumbh Mela's grand success in Prayagraj4:16

Bhagyashree cheers for Maha Kumbh Mela's grand success in...

Dhanashree sizzles in black1:02

Dhanashree sizzles in black

Aerial view of LA fire damage show aftermath of California blazes0:47

Aerial view of LA fire damage show aftermath of...

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD