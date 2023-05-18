News
'Life has been very tough': Chetan Sharma

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 18, 2023 18:11 IST
IMAGE: Chetan Sharma was forced to resign a month after being reinstated as chief selector in February following controversial remarks made during a sting conducted by a news television channel. Photograph: BCCI

Chetan Sharma revealed he is having a tough time after his ouster as chief selector in February following his comments during a sting operation conducted by a news television channel.

 

'Life has been very tough so far. No hope from your near & dear. Hope Mata Rani bless me.....' Sharma tweeted on Wednesday.

Sharma came under fire after he allegedly revealed classified selection matters during a sting operation, conducted by Zee News, as he cast aspersions on players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

Following the ruckus, he sent his resignation to BCCI Secretary Jay A Shah.

With the BCCI and players unlikely to forgive him anytime soon, the first bowler to take a hat-trick in the World Cup could struggle to make a living out of cricket anytime soon.

REDIFF CRICKET
