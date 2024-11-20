News
Home  » Cricket » Let's vote today: SKY inspires on Election Day

Let's vote today: SKY inspires on Election Day

Source: ANI
November 20, 2024 19:11 IST
Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav posted a story showing his inked finger. Photograph: Suryakumar Yadav/X

India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav cast his vote during the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly Elections on Wednesday and urged the citizens to exercise their voting rights.

Taking to Instagram, Suryakumar posted a story showing his inked finger, saying "Let's vote today, to shape the future of our state."

 

Mumbai city district and Mumbai suburban district recorded 49.07 per cent and 51.76 per cent voting respectively.

The Colaba assembly segment in south Mumbai registered 41.64 per cent polling, Mahim 55.23 per cent, Worli 47.50 per cent, Shivadi 51.70 percent and Malabar Hill 50.08 per cent.

In Mumbai suburban, Bhandup recorded 60.18 per cent voting, Dahisar 50.98 percent and Bandra East 49.51 per cent.

 

Source: ANI
