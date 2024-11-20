Maharashtra assembly elections: The Tendulkars vote

SEE: Sachin Tendulkar and family cast their vote in Mumbai. VIDEO: ANI

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday cast his vote at a polling station in Mumbai in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

His wife Anjali and daughter Sara also went out to exercise their franchise after which, the three of them also showed off their inked fingers.

Tendulkar urged people to use their voting rights, saying that it is their responsibility.

"I have been an icon of the ECI (Election Commission of India) for quite some time now. The message I am giving is to vote. It is our responsibility. I urge everyone to come out and vote," the ace cricketer said.