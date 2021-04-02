News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Let's not schedule international cricket around IPL'

'Let's not schedule international cricket around IPL'

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
April 02, 2021 18:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Kevin Pietersen with Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The cricket Boards should realise that IPL is the ‘the biggest show in town’ and no international game should be scheduled during the course of the T20 event, former England captain Kevin Pietersen opined on Friday.

 

Some of the English players are reportedly in a dilemma about their participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as their two-Test home series against New Zealand starts on June 2, a day after the conclusion of the upcoming IPL.

If the teams they represent reach the business end of the T20 league, they either have to miss the finale or skip the national duty.

Director of the England and Wales Cricket Board, Ashley Giles has already said that the ECB will not force the English players to prefer national duty over IPL.

"Cricket boards need to realise that the @IPL is the biggest show in town. DO NOT schedule ANY international games whilst it's on. V v v simple!," Pietersen tweeted.

This year, 14 England cricketers, including white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Stokes, Johnny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone and Dawid Malan are contracted to play in the IPL.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Never a dull moment with Hardik, Krunal!
Never a dull moment with Hardik, Krunal!
Rana cleared to train after negative test for COVID-19
Rana cleared to train after negative test for COVID-19
'Pant can be better than Dhoni'
'Pant can be better than Dhoni'
Pakistan win last-ball thriller against South Africa
Pakistan win last-ball thriller against South Africa
Proud to see how Team India has grown: Gary Kirsten
Proud to see how Team India has grown: Gary Kirsten
At 8,832 new COVID-19 cases, Mumbai records new peak
At 8,832 new COVID-19 cases, Mumbai records new peak
KL Rahul joins Punjab Kings squad in Mumbai
KL Rahul joins Punjab Kings squad in Mumbai

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Jadeja says excitement of meeting Dhoni still the same

Jadeja says excitement of meeting Dhoni still the same

IPL 2021: KKR desperate to turn fortunes

IPL 2021: KKR desperate to turn fortunes

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use