Home  » Cricket » 'Leeds had more seam movement'

'Leeds had more seam movement'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
July 03, 2025 00:47 IST
July 03, 2025 00:47 IST

Jaiswal

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot en route to his 87 on Day 1 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston on Wednesday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

SCORECARD

Yashasvi Jaiswal termed missing a second successive Test ton in England as a "part of the game" while assessing the Edgbaston track to be more conducive for batting compared to one at Leeds where there was more seam movement.

India finished day one of the second Test on 310 for 5 riding on skipper Shubman Gill's unbeaten 114 and Jaiswal's 87.

Jaiswal was on course for his second straight Test match hundred but ended up edging a wide half-tracker from Ben Stokes.

“It is disappointing to get out like that but it is part of game. But I want to enjoy the game at the same time. I try to find a solution what can be good in this situation (when he is challenged). Plans are always in the mind.

“I really enjoyed batting. Initially, I was playing the session and they were bowling well. The wicket was damp. Compared to Leeds, there is less seam movement and bounce here,” said Jaiswal.

He also praised captain Gill, who scored a dogged hundred off 199 balls. It was his back-to-back centuries for the Indian skipper, having scored one on his Test captaincy debut in Leeds.

“He has been amazing the way he has been batting, as captain he has been amazing. He is very clear in his head what he needs to do. We are in a good situation. We will try to go as long as we can.”

 

How strong is his self-belief? “Too strong” pat came his response.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

