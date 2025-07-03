HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Boy wonder Suryavanshi narrowly misses Pant's record

Boy wonder Suryavanshi narrowly misses Pant's record

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read
Share:

July 03, 2025 09:31 IST

India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi went all gun blazing in his knock against England under-19 on Wednesday

IMAGE: India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi went all gun blazing in his knock against England under-19 on Wednesday. Photograph: Matthew Childs/ Action Images via Reuters/

Indian teen batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi fell just short of Rishabh Pant's record as he cracked a 20-ball half-century in the rain-affected third ODI between India Under-19 side and England Under-19 at Northampton on Wednesday.

Pant holds the record for the fastest half-century for India in Under-19 ODI cricket when he smashed a 50 off just 18 balls against Nepal back in 2016.

On Wednesday, Suryavanshi struck the second-fastest in Under-19 ODI fifty to help his team to a four-wicket win.

 

Suryavanshi top-scored for India with 86 in just 31 balls, scoring at a strike rate of over 277. In his innings 46 runs came only through boundaries.

His innings was studded with six fours and nine sixes, and in so doing, he broke the record for most sixes in an innings by an Indian Under-19 batter.

South African Steve Stolk owns the record for fastest U19 fifty, scoring it in 13 balls against Scotland last January.

With scores of 48(19) in 1st match, 45 (34) in 2nd and 86(31) in 3rd ODI, Suryavanshi is India's top run-getter and overall second with 179 runs in three matches at an average of 59.66, with a strike rate of over 213.

India lead the five-match series 2-1.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Smith returns as Aus announce team for 2nd Test vs WI
Smith returns as Aus announce team for 2nd Test vs WI
Youth ODI: Suryavanshi Storm Blows Away England!
Youth ODI: Suryavanshi Storm Blows Away England!
PIX: Gill, Jaiswal help India share spoils on Day 1
PIX: Gill, Jaiswal help India share spoils on Day 1
Bumrah's omission leaves pundits baffled
Bumrah's omission leaves pundits baffled
'To have him back with us is great for the team'
'To have him back with us is great for the team'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Foods That Improve Productivity

webstory image 2

Poco F7 5G With 7,550mAh Battery Launched

webstory image 3

Why You Should Visit Venice?

VIDEOS

PM Modi, President of Ghana John Mahama hold bilateral meeting in Accra3:08

PM Modi, President of Ghana John Mahama hold bilateral...

'Shami forced me to quit': Hasin Jahan calls pacer a criminal in explosive allegation4:03

'Shami forced me to quit': Hasin Jahan calls pacer a...

Aamir Khan welcomes CM Fadnavis, wife Amruta at screening of Sitaare Zameen Par0:42

Aamir Khan welcomes CM Fadnavis, wife Amruta at screening...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD