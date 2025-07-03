Boy wonder Suryavanshi narrowly misses Pant's record

IMAGE: India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi went all gun blazing in his knock against England under-19 on Wednesday. Photograph: Matthew Childs/ Action Images via Reuters/

Indian teen batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi fell just short of Rishabh Pant's record as he cracked a 20-ball half-century in the rain-affected third ODI between India Under-19 side and England Under-19 at Northampton on Wednesday.

Pant holds the record for the fastest half-century for India in Under-19 ODI cricket when he smashed a 50 off just 18 balls against Nepal back in 2016.

On Wednesday, Suryavanshi struck the second-fastest in Under-19 ODI fifty to help his team to a four-wicket win.

Suryavanshi top-scored for India with 86 in just 31 balls, scoring at a strike rate of over 277. In his innings 46 runs came only through boundaries.

His innings was studded with six fours and nine sixes, and in so doing, he broke the record for most sixes in an innings by an Indian Under-19 batter.

South African Steve Stolk owns the record for fastest U19 fifty, scoring it in 13 balls against Scotland last January.

With scores of 48(19) in 1st match, 45 (34) in 2nd and 86(31) in 3rd ODI, Suryavanshi is India's top run-getter and overall second with 179 runs in three matches at an average of 59.66, with a strike rate of over 213.

India lead the five-match series 2-1.