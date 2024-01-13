News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Kuchh toh log kahenge': Yuvi's take on Rohit-Kohli T20 return

'Kuchh toh log kahenge': Yuvi's take on Rohit-Kohli T20 return

Source: PTI
January 13, 2024 18:56 IST
Yuvraj Singh sees nothing wrong in Viray Kohli, Rohit Sharma returning to T20I fold

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been absent from T20Is since the World Cup in Australia in November 2022. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

World Cup-winning India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh sees nothing wrong in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning to T20 fold after a 14-month hiatus with an eye on the upcoming World Cup.

The duo was named in the ongoing three-match T20 series against Afghanistan, India's last international assignment before the World Cup in the USA and the Caribbean.

Their inclusion began a debate if it was a progressive step.

Yuvraj was not impressed with the hullabaloo around the move and dismissed it by uttering the lyrics of famous Kishore Kumar-song, 'Kuchh toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna.'

 

His response thus underscored the importance of disregarding critics and staying focused on the task at hand.

"It's because they play all the three formats, they are back after 14 months. You have to manage your workload if you play the three formats. It's a question for the selectors."

Regrets

Having played a key role in India's T20I and ODI World Cup triumphs, Yuvraj has little regrets as a cricketer.

But the former left-hander still rues that he could have played "more than 40 Tests".

"The only regret is that I could have played more Tests. I played 40 Tests and I was 12th man for 45 Tests."

"It was an era where Virender Sehwag, who was a middle-order batter, and he had to open. There was Dada (Sourav Ganguly) who was the captain, then (VVS) Laxman, (Rahul) Dravid, Sachin (Tendulkar)."

"It was very tough to get in. But I always gave my 100 percent as a team man, that's more important for me."

On whether he could have become a captain, he said: "It is something of a very big honour. Now you see sometimes, 2-3 captains then you like. But you have to accept it."

"We have three teams now. In those days, we didn't have those opportunities. Dada, then Mahi was a very good captain."

"Whoever is destined to become captain becomes captain. It's all destiny. No regrets," he concluded. 

Source: PTI
